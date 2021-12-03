Advertisement

ND Civil Air Patrol seeks veterans to lay wreaths

Wreaths Across America celebrated in Lawton
By Anna Johnson
Published: Dec. 3, 2021 at 1:46 PM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
BISMARCK , N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Bismarck Squadron Civil Air Patrol is seeking nominations from the community for veterans from each service to place ceremonial wreaths. This year’s Wreaths Across America event will be held at the North Dakota Veterans Cemetery on December 18th at 11:00am. The event will culminate with adorning all gravesites – over 7,700 - with a holiday wreath. The event occurs simultaneously with over 2,500 other ceremonies at locations in the United States, at sea, and abroad; and will be highlighted by the placement of military service ceremonial wreaths by veterans of each respective service.

CAP is currently seeking nominations from the community for veterans from each service to place these ceremonial wreaths as part of the WAA event program. The ceremonial wreath presenters will be selected via a random drawing based on online nominations. The ceremonial wreath presenters will be selected via a random drawing based on online nominations. Anyone can nominate a veteran to place a wreath on behalf of their service, as well as for those service members still listed as a Prisoner of War or Missing in Action.

Nominations can be made here.

