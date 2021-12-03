Man arrested for 3rd Degree Murder following overdose death

THIEF RIVER FALLS, MINN. (Valley News Live) - Authorities say one man is under arrest for 3rd degree murder following an alleged overdose death in northern Minnesota.

The Pennington County Sheriff tells Valley News Live they were called to a home in St. Hilaire on Thursday, Dec. 2 for a reported overdose.

When authorities arrived, they say they found a 20-year-old woman dead from a suspected overdose.

Authorities then say they served a search warrant on a Thief River Falls home and arrested 23-year-old James Morin for 3rd degree murder in connection to the case.

Morin is now in the Pennington County Jail awaiting formal charges.

