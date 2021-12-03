Advertisement

Internal investigation underway against staff members at Cass County Human Services

Cass County Human Services
Cass County Human Services(KVLY)
By Bailey Hurley
Dec. 3, 2021
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - An investigation is underway against staff members at Cass County Human Services, however, at this time the details are limited.

Sources close to the situation tell Valley News Live the internal investigation involves both Family Services Manager Linda Dorff and Child Protective Services Unit Supervisor Rick VanCamp, as well as two other supervisors. Sources say all four staff members were escorted from the building by management on Thursday, and shortly after an email was sent to staff stating the four were out until further notice.

However, when asked about the situation this morning, Cass County Administrator Robert Wilson stated: “What I can tell you is a grievance was filed with the Cass County Human Services Zone and is being investigated.”

Wilson was unable to comment which staff members were involved in the internal investigation, let alone how many staff members were involved.

Both Dorff and VanCamp were investigated before for allegations of fostering a hostile work environment.

Valley News Live is in the process of filing an Open Records Request in this case. We will continue to bring you updates as they become available.

