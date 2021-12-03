Dragon Men and Women Edged by UMary

BISMARCK, N.D. (MSUM Athletics) - The Minnesota State University Moorhead men’s basketball came back from a 10-point deficit to tie the game late, but UMary prevailed in the final seconds in an 80-79 victory over the Dragons in Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference action Thursday night in Bismarck, N.D.

MSUM fell to 6-5 overall and 1-1 in the NSIC with the loss while UMary improved to 3-4 overall and 2-0 in the league.

Junior guard Bryce Irsfeld led MSUM with a season-high 21 points, and in the second half became the 36th Dragon men’s player to surpass 1,000 for his career. He needed 14 points going into the game.

Junior guard Gavin Baumgartner had 19 points and five assists for MSUM while sophomore forward Dane Zimmer and senior forward Gatdoar Kueth had 10 points each. Junior guard Lorenzo McGhee added five assists to share the team lead with Baumgartner. Zimmer led with five rebounds.

MSUM was outrebounded 40-27. The Dragons shot 52.5 percent (32-of-61) from the field compared to 48.2 percent (27-of-56) for the Marauders.

The Dragons led by as many as 10 in the first half and held a 41-33 halftime lead, thanks to 10 first-half points from Irsfeld.

UMary moved into the lead in the first few minutes of the second half, and led 75-65 with 4:11 left.

MSUM responded with a 10-0 run, thanks to a pair of Irsfeld threes, to tie the game at 75-75 with 49 seconds left.

UMary went up 77-75 on a basket by Kai Huntsberry with 24 seconds left. Baumgartner was fouled on the ensuing possession and hit 1-of-2 foul shots to make it 77-76 with eight seconds left.

UMary’s Kam Warrens hit two foul shots to push the lead to 79-76, and MSUM turned the ball over seconds later. Umary hit 1-of-2 free throws to make it 80-76 and Baumgartner hit a three at the buzzer to make the final score 80-76.

The Minnesota State University Moorhead women’s basketball team struggled shooting from the field in an 82-49 loss to UMary in Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference action Thursday night in Bismarck, N.D.

MSUM fell to 1-5 overall and 0-2 while UMary improved to 6-4 overall and 1-1 in the league.

The Dragons shot just 29.3 percent (22-of-75) from the field, including a cold 9.1 percent (3-of-33) from three-point range. The Marauders hit 29-of-59 field goals (49.2 percent).

MSUM did have a 50-43 edge in rebounds, including 21-10 on the offensive glass.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.