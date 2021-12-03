City of West Fargo celebrates the completion of Sheyenne St. project

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held at the P.O.W.-M.I.A. Plaza on Sheyenne St. to mark the completion of the urbanization project. According to some residents, it means a lot to see the growth of their town.

“I’m just so impressed with what they’ve done for the downtown area.” said Denise Westlund.

Westlund has lived in West Fargo since 1977 and has seen so much growth for her town. The Sheyenne St. Urban Reconstruction Project was recently finished, helping with improving infrastructure that includes sidewalks and the sewer systems.

“It’s just wonderful to have a great downtown now.” said Westlund.

Mayor Bernie Dardis is one of the many officials that oversaw the project that was started in April. The mayor has been a part of the tow for four-plus decades, and has seen how far the community has come.

“Well, West Fargo has always had that civic pride. It always has. I have lived here for 45 years now. And that’s one of the things that drew me to it cause I come from a small town.” said Mayor Dardis.

The improvements made on Sheyenne St. impact small business owners as well. Nicole Dutton, the president of the YARDS Business Association and one of the owners of Thunder Coffee, says that this was an undertaking taken on by the whole community.

“This community of West Fargo has always had that mentality of we’re going to get through this together. And that’s how we approached the road project,” said Dutton. “We all knew this was going to be tough, it was going to be challenging, but it’s going to be better for everyone in the long run.”

District 13 Representative Austen Schauer was at the ceremony and explained what they set out to accomplish with improving the infrastructure of West Fargo.

“Three things. #1, we want to improve our streets, roads and bridges. Why? Because we have to and we need them to be safe. #2, jobs. Good jobs, good paying jobs, for community and economic development. And #3, community pride.” said Schauer.

The project had many sources of funding, including a North Dakota Dept. of Transportation urban grant, Prairie Dog funding and sales tax.

