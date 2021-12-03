Advertisement

City of West Fargo celebrates the completion of Sheyenne St. project

By Aaron Walling
Published: Dec. 2, 2021 at 10:28 PM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held at the P.O.W.-M.I.A. Plaza on Sheyenne St. to mark the completion of the urbanization project. According to some residents, it means a lot to see the growth of their town.

“I’m just so impressed with what they’ve done for the downtown area.” said Denise Westlund.

Westlund has lived in West Fargo since 1977 and has seen so much growth for her town. The Sheyenne St. Urban Reconstruction Project was recently finished, helping with improving infrastructure that includes sidewalks and the sewer systems.

“It’s just wonderful to have a great downtown now.” said Westlund.

Mayor Bernie Dardis is one of the many officials that oversaw the project that was started in April. The mayor has been a part of the tow for four-plus decades, and has seen how far the community has come.

“Well, West Fargo has always had that civic pride. It always has. I have lived here for 45 years now. And that’s one of the things that drew me to it cause I come from a small town.” said Mayor Dardis.

The improvements made on Sheyenne St. impact small business owners as well. Nicole Dutton, the president of the YARDS Business Association and one of the owners of Thunder Coffee, says that this was an undertaking taken on by the whole community.

“This community of West Fargo has always had that mentality of we’re going to get through this together. And that’s how we approached the road project,” said Dutton. “We all knew this was going to be tough, it was going to be challenging, but it’s going to be better for everyone in the long run.”

District 13 Representative Austen Schauer was at the ceremony and explained what they set out to accomplish with improving the infrastructure of West Fargo.

“Three things. #1, we want to improve our streets, roads and bridges. Why? Because we have to and we need them to be safe. #2, jobs. Good jobs, good paying jobs, for community and economic development. And #3, community pride.” said Schauer.

The project had many sources of funding, including a North Dakota Dept. of Transportation urban grant, Prairie Dog funding and sales tax.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deadly crash graphic
UPDATE: Woman helping change flat tire hit and killed by passing car
The house is reported to be off of highway 81 and county road 16.
UPDATE: Cause of rural Fargo house fire hard to determine, authorities say
Authorities say a 15-year-old sophomore opened fire at his Michigan high school, killing three...
Judge: No bond for Michigan teen charged in school shooting
Tina Ann Retz
Cass County deputies arrest woman in the process of burglarizing a building
police lights graphic
Moorhead Police investigate shots fired

Latest News

For the third consecutive year the University of Jamestown women’s volleyball team has advanced...
No. 1 ranked Jamestown advances to NAIA semifinals
North Dakota nurse has "very little hope" for future of abortion rights
North Dakota nurse has “very little hope” for future of abortion rights
Home security camera
People are using home security systems for more than catching thieves
News - West Fargo celebrates the completion of the Sheyenne St. Project - Dec. 2, 2021
News - West Fargo celebrates the completion of the Sheyenne St. Project - Dec. 2, 2021