Child hit by car in West Fargo, rushed to hospital

WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - One child is recovering from their injuries after they were hit by a car in West Fargo.

Police say it happened at the intersection of 26th Ave. and Veterans Blvd. around 6:35 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 3.

Authorities say the child was taken to the hospital for their injuries but is expected to be ok.

The driver was not cited in the crash. Police say this crash is an active investigation.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.