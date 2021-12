Moorhead, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Police are blocking a part of Main Ave. to investigate a crash.

A white car is seen with serious front-end damage and a missing wheel right in front of Chumley’s in Moorhead along Main.

The call for the crash came in around 4:30 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 3.

Few other details are available at this time.

