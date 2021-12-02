Advertisement

Woman helping change flat tire hit and killed by passing car

Deadly crash graphic
Deadly crash graphic(VNL)
By Jordan Schroeer
Published: Dec. 2, 2021 at 4:19 AM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KILLDEER, N.D. (Valley News Live) - An elderly woman is dead after authorities say she was trying to help someone change a flat tire on the side of the road.

North Dakota Highway Patrol says on Wednesday, Dec. 1 around 4:45 p.m., someone pulled to the side of Hwy. 22 near Killdeer to change to their flat tire.

During that time, the crash report says a woman pulled up to the scene and got out to help the driver.

While the woman was trying to walk back to her car, authorities say another car came up from behind and hit the woman. The driver of that vehicle, a 58-year-old man from Berthold, ND, then pulled over and waited for authorities.

The victim, a 73-year-old woman from Killdeer, ND was pronounced dead at the scene.

No one else was hurt in the crash.

Authorities say they are still investigating.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities say a 15-year-old sophomore opened fire at his Michigan high school, killing three...
Judge: No bond for Michigan teen charged in school shooting
The house is reported to be off of highway 81 and county road 16.
UPDATE: Horace house fire ruled total loss, one taken to hospital
Dent, MN man dies after being stuck in air duct
Fatal crash
UPDATE: Name of person killed in I-29 crash released
Police lights graphic
Man cited for smashing into Grand Forks pharmacy

Latest News

Vietnam Veteran Russel Stabler was honored with a 'Quilt of Valor'.
Fargo AMVets honor Vietnam veteran with ‘Quilt of Valor’
Governor Tim Walz to visit Dilworth while on Statewide Local Jobs and Projects tour
GRIEVING FAMILIES WAITING FOR DELAYED GRAVESTONES-DECEMBER 01, 2021
GRIEVING FAMILIES WAITING FOR DELAYED GRAVESTONES-DECEMBER 01, 2021
Fargo Public Schools experiencing a shortage of substitutes