Woman helping change flat tire hit and killed by passing car

KILLDEER, N.D. (Valley News Live) - An elderly woman is dead after authorities say she was trying to help someone change a flat tire on the side of the road.

North Dakota Highway Patrol says on Wednesday, Dec. 1 around 4:45 p.m., someone pulled to the side of Hwy. 22 near Killdeer to change to their flat tire.

During that time, the crash report says a woman pulled up to the scene and got out to help the driver.

While the woman was trying to walk back to her car, authorities say another car came up from behind and hit the woman. The driver of that vehicle, a 58-year-old man from Berthold, ND, then pulled over and waited for authorities.

The victim, a 73-year-old woman from Killdeer, ND was pronounced dead at the scene.

No one else was hurt in the crash.

Authorities say they are still investigating.

