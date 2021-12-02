Advertisement

Robbers target mother with baby outside Los Angeles home

By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 1, 2021 at 10:54 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOS ANGELES (AP) - Follow-home robbers targeted a mother with a baby in a stroller after she opened the gates to her home in the Hancock Park neighborhood of Los Angeles, police said.

Surveillance video recorded the scene as the woman returned home from a walk and a silver car with tinted windows came to a halt across the street Sunday evening.

Two masked men got out of the car and entered the driveway as the woman was approaching the steps of her home and demanded she hand over property, police said.

The woman complied and allowed one robber to take her diaper bags and a bottle cooler as the other watched.

The robbers ran back to the waiting vehicle and fled.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal crash
UPDATE: Name of person killed in I-29 crash released
The house is reported to be off of highway 81 and county road 16.
UPDATE: Horace house fire ruled total loss, one taken to hospital
Dent, MN man dies after being stuck in air duct
Authorities were able to stop the car after it went into the ditch, they then tracked down the...
Deputies: Two suspects found hiding in a field following chase
Oxford High School in Oxford Township, Michigan was placed on lockdown after reports of a...
Authorities: Student kills 3, wounds 8 at Michigan school

Latest News

Then-Chicago Cubs' Javier Baez sports an MLB logo tattoo and logos on his hat and jersey as he...
MLB owners lock out players in 1st work stoppage since 1995
Police are asking for the public’s help in finding witnesses or others who may have information...
Video captures thieves rob woman in her own driveway with her baby in a stroller
Vietnam Veteran Russel Stabler was honored with a 'Quilt of Valor'.
Fargo AMVets honor Vietnam veteran with ‘Quilt of Valor’
The Supreme Court is seen at dusk in Washington, Oct. 22, 2021. The fate of the court’s...
Supreme Court justices signal they’ll OK new abortion limits, may toss Roe