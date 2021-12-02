Advertisement

Moorhead Police investigate reports of shots fired

police lights graphic(VNL)
By Jordan Schroeer
Published: Dec. 2, 2021 at 5:46 AM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
MOORHEAD, MINN. (Valley News Live) - Police in Moorhead are investigating reports of shots fired and say they’re still sorting through the details.

Police tell Valley News Live the call came in to the 1200 block of 27th Ave. S. sometime overnight between Wednesday, Dec. 1 and Thursday Dec. 2.

Authorities say no one has been arrested and there is no danger to the public, but few other details are available.

