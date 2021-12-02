Governor Tim Walz to visit Dilworth while on Statewide Local Jobs and Projects tour

DILWORTH, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Governor Tim Walz is expected to visit Dilworth on Thursday as part of his Statewide Local Jobs and Projects tour.

He will be visiting a site being considered for his bonding proposal for the 2022 legislation.

Governor Walz kicked off the tour back in October at the Duluth Seawall, which was part of his 2020 Local Jobs and Projects Plan.

The $1.9 billion plan was the largest bonding package passed in Minnesota history.

