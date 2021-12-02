Advertisement

Fargo Public Schools experiencing a shortage of substitutes

The nation is seeing a shortage of school substitutes, and it’s not just for teachers.
By Alix Larsen
Published: Dec. 1, 2021 at 9:52 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The nation is seeing a shortage of school substitutes, and it’s not just for teachers.

Today, we found out just how dire the situation is for Fargo Public Schools.

“We’re really trying to think of any and every way we can recruit so we don’t have to go down the road of no one’s available, so now what do we do,” says Fargo Public School District’s Director of Human Services Doug Andring.

Fargo Public Schools says the shortage of substitutes isn’t new, but it has been worse the past two years.

The district says it’s looking for help all across the board--from nutritional services, custodians, office positions, and paraeducators.

“If I had to prioritize, it’d be teacher subs. The people who are doing direct contact in the classroom,” says Andring.

Along with daily subs, it’s looking for long-term substitutes-- and the pay is pretty competitive

“It can be anywhere from $230 a day to $450 a day. It depends on the skill set they have to be placed on that salary schedule,” he says.

Andring says when it can’t find a sub, it uses other school staff already in the building.

“Of course that can make a situation where other teachers, administrators, and other staff might be over tasked trying to take on those extra students as well,” says Andring.

The district says it’s doing what it can to recruit more staff by adding bonuses and other incentives for some positions.

“The impact is really felt by the students and the other teachers and staff in the building. We’re trying to replenish that coverage by finding as many substitutes as we can,” he says.

If you’re interested in working as a substitute for Fargo Public Schools, here’s the link to the current openings.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal crash
UPDATE: Name of person killed in I-29 crash released
The house is reported to be off of highway 81 and county road 16.
UPDATE: Horace house fire ruled total loss, one taken to hospital
Dent, MN man dies after being stuck in air duct
Authorities were able to stop the car after it went into the ditch, they then tracked down the...
Deputies: Two suspects found hiding in a field following chase
Oxford High School in Oxford Township, Michigan was placed on lockdown after reports of a...
Authorities: Student kills 3, wounds 8 at Michigan school

Latest News

Vietnam Veteran Russel Stabler was honored with a 'Quilt of Valor'.
Fargo AMVets honor Vietnam veteran with ‘Quilt of Valor’
Governor Tim Walz to visit Dilworth while on Statewide Local Jobs and Projects tour
GRIEVING FAMILIES WAITING FOR DELAYED GRAVESTONES-DECEMBER 01, 2021
GRIEVING FAMILIES WAITING FOR DELAYED GRAVESTONES-DECEMBER 01, 2021
Headstones
Supply chain shortages causing grieving families to wait longer for headstones