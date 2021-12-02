Fargo Public Schools experiencing a shortage of substitutes

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The nation is seeing a shortage of school substitutes, and it’s not just for teachers.

Today, we found out just how dire the situation is for Fargo Public Schools.

“We’re really trying to think of any and every way we can recruit so we don’t have to go down the road of no one’s available, so now what do we do,” says Fargo Public School District’s Director of Human Services Doug Andring.

Fargo Public Schools says the shortage of substitutes isn’t new, but it has been worse the past two years.

The district says it’s looking for help all across the board--from nutritional services, custodians, office positions, and paraeducators.

“If I had to prioritize, it’d be teacher subs. The people who are doing direct contact in the classroom,” says Andring.

Along with daily subs, it’s looking for long-term substitutes-- and the pay is pretty competitive

“It can be anywhere from $230 a day to $450 a day. It depends on the skill set they have to be placed on that salary schedule,” he says.

Andring says when it can’t find a sub, it uses other school staff already in the building.

“Of course that can make a situation where other teachers, administrators, and other staff might be over tasked trying to take on those extra students as well,” says Andring.

The district says it’s doing what it can to recruit more staff by adding bonuses and other incentives for some positions.

“The impact is really felt by the students and the other teachers and staff in the building. We’re trying to replenish that coverage by finding as many substitutes as we can,” he says.

If you’re interested in working as a substitute for Fargo Public Schools, here’s the link to the current openings.

