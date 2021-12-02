Fargo diner battling high prices, product shortages

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - If you’ve paid more for a restaurant meal recently, you aren’t alone.

For restaurant owners like Heidi Roggenkamp, the recent supply chain bottlenecks and pent-up demand due to the pandemic has taken its toll. The Randy’s Diner owner says many items have been fluctuating in price and availability multiple times per week.

“Chicken wings are a perfect example. We used to be able to get a case of chicken wings for $50, and then they were $140 to $160 for awhile,” she said. “It’s amazing how much just napkins have increased. We went two months and we couldn’t get blackberry jelly of all things! It’s very bizarre.”

As of this fall, the U.S. Bureau of Labor says the prices consumers pay at restaurants and bars has gone up almost five percent compared to 2020. However, Roggenkamp says the restaurant business isn’t like others, as prices can’t be raised regularly.

“Bacon or steaks changes their prices three times a week. I can’t re-print my menus that often,” Roggenkamp said.

So instead, Roggenkamp says it’s the businesses that end up taking the brunt of those added costs which then forces them to be frugal in other places like portion sizes, electricity and dish breakage.

“Getting dishes used to take three or four days and now it’s been up to 11 weeks sometimes because of being stuck on a barge in the middle of the ocean or whatever,” she said.

Roggenkamp says she increased prices on the menu just two months ago for the first time since 2018, but most items only went up by a quarter.

“And people still got upset by that,” she joked.

Roggenkamp says the shortages haven’t impacted anything on the menu right now, however she says Randy’s Diner has had to temporarily remove items throughout the last few months including wings and steak.

“Sales-wise and business flow is going up, but the margins of profitability are very small,” Roggenkamp said.

Roggenkamp says most customers have been understanding and supportive during the difficult time and encourages everyone to continue to show compassion to those in the service industry as they navigate through the unknown waters.

“We don’t know what’s going to happen or how many variants are going to come out. We don’t know if they’re going to put another lockdown on us or whatever. So, we’re trying to move forward as normal as we can,” she said.

Roggenkamp says the new Randy’s location in West Fargo is slated to open in February.

