Fargo AMVets honor Vietnam veteran with ‘Quilt of Valor’

By Aaron Walling
Published: Dec. 1, 2021 at 10:30 PM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - On Wednesday, the Fargo AMVets honored one of their one with a ‘Quilt of Valor’. Vietnam Veteran Russel Stabler served for two decades in the Air Force.

“I’ll tell you what, it is the greatest feeling in the world, to take and have my friends and fellow compatriots here.” said Stabler.

Stabler served in the United States Air Force from 1967 to 1987 with stops in Germany, the U.S, South Korea, Thailand and Vietnam.

