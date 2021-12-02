Cass County deputies arrest woman in the process of burglarizing a building

NEAR MAPLETON, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A woman was arrested after a Cass County deputy says she was in the process of burglarizing a building.

The Sheriff’s Office says a deputy was patrolling an area west of Mapleton at around 5 p.m. Wednesday and noticed suspicious activity just off of County Rd. 10. Authorities say the deputy made contact with Tina Retz and determined that she was in the process of burglarizing the property.

A subsequent search of the vehicle by authorities resulted in drug paraphernalia and a concealed weapon being located. Retz faces charges of burglary, carrying a concealed weapon and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.

