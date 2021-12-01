Advertisement

Man cited for smashing into Grand Forks pharmacy

Police lights graphic
Police lights graphic(VNL)
By Jordan Schroeer
Published: Dec. 1, 2021 at 4:20 AM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - One man is facing a Care Required citation after authorities say he drove into a pharmacy, stopping when his car was halfway in the building.

Grand Forks Police say it happened at the Thrift White Pharmacy along S. Columbia Rd. around 11 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 30.

When authorities arrived, they saw the car halfway in the business. Police say there is significant damage to the foundation and the interior of the building.

31-year-old Gebrekrstos Embaye of East Grand Forks was cited for the crash, he was not hurt.

