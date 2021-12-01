Advertisement

Altru purchasing 50 acres for Devils Lake hospital

(KVLY)
By Stacie Van Dyke
Published: Dec. 1, 2021 at 5:34 PM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
DEVILS LAKE, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Altru has signed a letter of intent to purchase fifty acres of land in Devils Lake for a future hospital facility.

This all started back in July, when Altru sent letters to Devils Lake residents saying the future of local healthcare is at risk.

“After listening to the community of Devils Lake and collaborating with local leaders, we are taking the next steps to improve care in Devils Lake and delivering the high-quality service residents deserve,” shared Dr. Steven Weiser, Altru’s President. “Investing in property that can accommodate the long-term needs of this community and expanding the services we offer will greatly enhance healthcare in Devils Lake.”

Altru says they’re developing a new 12-bed dialysis center and expanding imaging services, while also focusing on women’s services, orthopedics, oncology, cardiology and pharmacy.

Meanwhile, at Altru’s home base in Grand Forks, completion of Altru’s $380 million dollar hospital has been pushed back until 2024. Construction was paused as the hospital laid off more than 150 employees in 2020.

