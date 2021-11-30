Volunteers sought to help keep Xcel Energy Holiday Lights Parade safe amid Wisconsin tragedy

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Holiday parade planners in Fargo are on alert after an SUV plowed into a Christmas parade in Wisconsin. Xcel Energy Holiday Lights Parade planners are taking precautions to prevent what happened in Waukesha, Wisconsin, from happening in Fargo.

Today, Downtown Fargo is seeking volunteers to help Fargo Police keep motorists off the parade route.

In a post on Facebook, the organization wrote “Volunteers will be stationed at key intersections to help an officer with the Fargo Police Department keep motorists off the parade route during the parade. Once the parade has moved past that point completely, volunteers may assist FPD in moving road barricades to the boulevard.”

The group wrote that volunteers will need to attend an onboarding meeting at 5:30 the night of the parade where they’ll be assigned a location.

This year, those watching the parade on the sidewalk of Center Ave. bridge will stand behind a concrete barricade. Downtown Community Partnership Executive Director Cindy Graffeo previously said this will offer more protection between the parade route and onlookers.

She also said police are working to get more heavy vehicles like snowplows and dump trucks staged at intersections, “out of an abundance of caution.”

The event’s staff are taking training classes with Fargo Police to learn crisis mitigation, to prepare them for emergencies that may come up. With thousands expected to attend this year’s parade, Graffeo said safety is at the forefront of their minds.

“We hope that the community feels safe and is confident that we have done what we need to do to plan for a healthy fun and safe event for our community,” said Graffeo.

The Xcel Energy Holiday Lights Parade kicks off on Saturday, Dec. 4 at 6:30 p.m.

