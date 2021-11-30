Fargo leaders vote to create city’s first-ever Police Advisory & Oversight Board

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - After months of discussion, city leaders in Fargo have voted to create the city’s first-ever Police Advisory & Oversight Board.

It would be made up of seven members tasked with duties including reviewing use of force investigations.

FPD says the need to create the board stems from requests from community members as trust and relations between police and the community have become especially strained throughout the last year.

