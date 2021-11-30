Fargo city workers will no longer be required to wear masks starting Wednesday

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - City of Fargo employees will soon no longer be required to wear a mask in city buildings.

A temporary employee policy mandating face coverings for city workers will expire on Wednesday.

The Fargo City Commission voted 3-2 allowing the policy to expire rather than extending the deadline.

While universal masking won’t be required, department supervisors can decide whether or not to require masks in their respective buildings.

