Advertisement

Fargo city workers will no longer be required to wear masks starting Wednesday

(KVLY)
By Nachai Taylor
Published: Nov. 29, 2021 at 10:37 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - City of Fargo employees will soon no longer be required to wear a mask in city buildings.

A temporary employee policy mandating face coverings for city workers will expire on Wednesday.

The Fargo City Commission voted 3-2 allowing the policy to expire rather than extending the deadline.

While universal masking won’t be required, department supervisors can decide whether or not to require masks in their respective buildings.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lincoln Elementary, Fargo
Student brings loaded handgun to Fargo elementary school, not connected to recent shooting threat
Fatal crash
One killed, another seriously injured in I-29 crash
A semi-truck trailer caught on fire Sunday morning.
Trailer hauling pork catches fire on I-29
(MGN)
Crash near Grand Forks severely injures two
Miss ND 2021 Ryena Bergstrom
Miss North Dakota prepares to compete at the Miss America Pageant

Latest News

fargo xcel energy holiday lights parade
Volunteers sought to help keep Xcel Energy Holiday Lights Parade safe amid Wisconsin tragedy
Fargo leaders vote to create city’s first-ever Police Advisory & Oversight Board
6:00PM News Nov. 29- Part 3
6:00PM News Nov. 29- Part 3
6:00PM News Nov. 29- Part 2
6:00PM News Nov. 29- Part 2