Deputies: Two suspects found hiding in a field following chase

DEVILS LAKE, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Two people are under arrest after authorities say they went on a wild, high-speed chase that ended with the suspects trying to hide in a field.

The Benson County Sheriff’s Department says it was called for a report of a stolen vehicle at a Devils Lake home around 10:30 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 29.

Authorities say they were able to track down the car, but it kept going, sometimes reaching speeds over 100 mph.

Eventually deputies say they deflated three of the tires, causing the car to hit the ditch. That’s when authorities say the two people inside the car got out and ran.

A K-9 track along with other officers eventually uncovered the suspects hiding in a field of tall grass just west of Leeds.

The two were then arrested. Their names have not been released.

