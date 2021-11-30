Crews are on scene of a major house fire south of Horace

HORACE, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Davenport, Horace and West Fargo Fire Department, along with Cass County Deputies are currently on scene of a house fire south of Horace.

Our reporter on scene says she can smell the fire and feel the heat from miles away.

The house is reported to be off of highway 81 and county road 16.

