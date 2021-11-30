Advertisement

Crews are on scene of a major house fire south of Horace

South Horace fire
South Horace fire(Valley News Live)
By Renee Nygren
Published: Nov. 30, 2021 at 4:24 PM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
HORACE, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Davenport, Horace and West Fargo Fire Department, along with Cass County Deputies are currently on scene of a house fire south of Horace.

Our reporter on scene says she can smell the fire and feel the heat from miles away.

The house is reported to be off of highway 81 and county road 16.

We have another crew headed to the scene, stick with Valley News Live as we work to learn more.

