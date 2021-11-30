Broadway Bridge recommended to be demolished; proposed rebuild plan could remove homes nearby

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - City officials say the Broadway bridge in North Fargo must come down.

It’s been closed since February due to its poor condition.

“This bridge is moving and it’s not reliable anymore,” said City Engineer Jeremy Gordon.

City officials are considering their options including demolishing the bridge and not replacing it...

“We should demolish it no matter what we do because it’s a public safety hazard,” said Gordon.

There’s also the possibility of rebuilding the bridge.

One of the alternatives could come at the cost of buying out a group of homes on Royal Oak Drive.

“I’d like to keep the bridge open. it’s kind of a shortcut for us northsiders,” said Robert MacArthur, a resident.

This isn’t the first time this neighborhood has been a target.

“10 condos and four twin homes went out and two big houses,” said MacArthur.

In the last couple of years, some homes were removed to make room for a new dike.

“We’ve lost enough homes in North Fargo. We’ve given up a lot,” said Commissioner Dave Piepkorn during a special meeting on the subject.

The most expensive option would be to build the longest bridge in the city.

One city commissioner didn’t think it would be cost-effective as it would not be the most traveled bridge and would require sustainability against flooding.

“If we’re going to rebuild, the only real option here is a bridge designed and built to flood once every five years,” said Commissioner Tony Gehrig.

If the city does move forward with buying out houses, it could cost up to two million dollars to payoff the homeowners.

“I guess I wouldn’t be against that,” said MacArthur “I would hate to move, but a buyout is a buyout.”

Not everyone living on Royal Oaks Drive agrees as some residents we spoke with say they want to keep their home.

