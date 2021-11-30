Bison Drop 78-57 Decision at Kansas State

MANHATTAN, Kan. (NDSU Athletics) – Three Bison reached double digits in scoring as North Dakota State came up short at Kansas State, 78-57, on Monday night at Bramlage Coliseum.

Heaven Hamling led the way for NDSU (2-4) with a team-high 14 points and grabbed a season-best six rebounds. Ryan Cobbins also reached double figures in points for the sixth straight game with 11 to go along with team-high seven rebounds. Kadie Deaton, who made her fourth start of the season, added in 10 points of her own.

The Bison snatched a season-high 41 rebounds with nine different players collecting at least one in comparison to the Wildcats’ (7-1) 36. NDSU shot 34.5 percent (20-58) from the field and 76.2 percent (16-21) from the free throw line.

Kansas State opened the contest grabbing a 16-5 lead after the first quarter of action. The Bison then settled in cutting the deficit all the way down to one, 18-17, following a layup from Hamling with 4:45 to play in the half. The Wildcats answered right back with a 4-2 run and pushed their lead back up to 33-21 at the intermission. Kansas State began the second half outscoring NDSU, 20-15, in the third quarter before opening up its largest lead of the game, 78-52, with 1:53 to play. The Wildcats held off the Bison the rest of the way to pick up the 78-57 victory and stay unbeaten at home.

NDSU will be back in action hosting Bradley (3-2) on Saturday. Tip-off is set for 7:00 p.m. at Scheels Center.

