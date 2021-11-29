Advertisement

Student brings loaded handgun to Fargo elementary school

By Renee Nygren
Published: Nov. 29, 2021 at 12:59 PM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Fargo Public Schools sent an email out to parents and guardians Monday afternoon saying a student brought a loaded handgun to Lincoln Elementary School Monday morning.

Principal Megan Kiser says the student shared with their class that they brought the gun to school. Kiser says a teacher found the gun and was able to immediately confiscate and secure the weapon. The school was put into a brief lockdown and the gun was turned over to Fargo Police.

Principal Kiser says the student has been suspended while the investigation is still open and further action is determined.

Kiser says no threats were made to students or staff during this incident.

