Crash near Grand Forks severely injures two

Around 4 pm today, North Dakota Highway Patrol responded to a crash near Grand Forks.
By Alix Larsen
Published: Nov. 28, 2021 at 9:33 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Around 4 pm today, North Dakota Highway Patrol responded to a crash near Grand Forks.

76-year old Dennis Neiss failed to yield at a stop sign.

59-year old Mary Neiss was also in the SUV at the time of the crash.

The vehicle was struck by 55-year old Monty Cofell’s pickup.

Both Dennis and Mary Neiss were taken to Altru to treat severe injuries from the crash.

Cofell also suffered minor injuries.

The crash is under investigation by NDHP.

