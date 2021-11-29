Chabad Jewish Center to hold Hanukkah menorah lighting Thursday

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - At 6:00 p.m. on Thursday, December 2, Rabbi Grossman of the Chabad Jewish Center of North Dakota will light up a public Hanukkah menorah at the Fargo Civic Plaza.

The short ceremony will be followed by holiday celebration at the library with holiday refreshments, live music, and children’s activities.

The event is free of charge and open to the public.

Rabbi Grossman says the menorah, which will be on display for all eight nights of Chanukah, serves as a symbol of Fargo’s dedication to preserve and encourage the right and liberty of all its citizens to worship God freely, openly, and with pride.

“The message of Hanukkah is the message of light,” says Rabbi Grossman. “The nature of light is that it is always victorious over darkness. A small amount of light dispels a lot of darkness. Another act of goodness and kindness, another act of light, can make all the difference. This is especially true considering a recent increase in hate crimes around the nation.”

Throughout the State of North Dakota, Chabad will be presenting multiple Hanukkah events and celebrations, including a Public Menorah Lighting at the State Capitol Building, and community gatherings in Minot and Grand Forks. To find a local event in North Dakota, contact the Chabad Jewish Center at info@jewishnorthdakota.com.

