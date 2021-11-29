Advertisement

Apartment fire in Grand Forks puts one person in the hospital

Fire crews say they were called a little after 9:30 this morning for a report of heavy smoke coming from the third floor.
fire
fire
By Alix Larsen
Published: Nov. 28, 2021 at 8:35 PM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - One person is recovering tonight after getting burned in a kitchen fire at an apartment in Grand Forks.

Fire crews say they were called a little after 9:30 this morning for a report of heavy smoke coming from the third floor.

When they arrived, firefighters found the smoke but no active fire--as the flames were put out before they got there.

The fire caused minor damage to the kitchen cabinets, and the smoke eventually was cleared.

How the fire got started is still unknown, but Grand Forks Fire Department says it appears to be unintentional.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Stock Cop Lights
Single car crash leaves one dead in Becker County
Deadly crash graphic
Two young women die in central MN crash
A semi-truck trailer caught on fire Sunday morning.
Trailer hauling pork catches fire on I-29
Homeward
Local animal shelter urges people not to give pets as gifts this holiday season
Christopher Endicott
Former school principal found dead in jail cell

Latest News

Terrance Wren and Melody Kendl share their experiences after receiving help from Down Home.
‘It means more than just words’: Down Home helping families in the fight against homelessness
A SUV crashed through the wall at a Petro Serve in West Fargo.
SUV crashes through gas station in West Fargo
A semi-truck trailer caught on fire Sunday morning.
Trailer hauling pork catches fire on I-29
Valley News Live at 10:00PM Saturday Part 1- November 27, 2021
Valley News Live at 10:00PM Saturday Part 1- November 27, 2021