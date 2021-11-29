Apartment fire in Grand Forks puts one person in the hospital

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - One person is recovering tonight after getting burned in a kitchen fire at an apartment in Grand Forks.

Fire crews say they were called a little after 9:30 this morning for a report of heavy smoke coming from the third floor.

When they arrived, firefighters found the smoke but no active fire--as the flames were put out before they got there.

The fire caused minor damage to the kitchen cabinets, and the smoke eventually was cleared.

How the fire got started is still unknown, but Grand Forks Fire Department says it appears to be unintentional.

