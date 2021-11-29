5:00PM Fargo City Commission Meeting

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - On the agenda tonight will be discussion regarding the City of Fargo Temporary COVID-19 Mask Policy for employees & 1st reading of an Ordinance Relating to Wildlife Management Program-Regulations. 43. 2nd reading and final adoption of an Ordinance Relating to the City of Fargo Police Advisory and Oversight Board; 1st reading on 11/15/21

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.