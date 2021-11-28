Advertisement

Trailer hauling pork catches fire on I-29

A semi-truck trailer caught on fire Sunday morning.
A semi-truck trailer caught on fire Sunday morning.(Cass County Sheriff's Office)
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - On Sunday morning, multiple agencies responded to a trailer that caught fire on Interstate-29 near 13th Ave. S. No injuries were reported.

The trailer was hauling pork when it caught on fire shortly after 5 A.M. The fire was contained to the trailer, resulting in a total loss. The cause of the fire is still under investigation. The Cass County Sheriff’s Office, the North Dakota Highway Patrol, Fargo Fire Dept., West Fargo Rural Fire Dept. and West Fargo Fire Dept. were at the scene of the incident.

