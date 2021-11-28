Sunday Clipper Brings Light Rain/Snow

SUNDAY: An Alberta clipper will be passing through the region Sunday afternoon - night and will bring some light rain to the southern Valley and light snow to the northern Valley. The best chance for up to 1″ of snow accumulation will be up towards Lake of the Woods. In Fargo, we will mostly see the precipitation in the form of rain, but a bit of freezing rain or flakes may mix in at times. High temperatures wil be in the mid 20s north and mid to upper 30s south. All will see fairly overcast skies.

MONDAY - WEDNESDAY: A mix of sun and clouds is expected Monday with some breezy conditions. With plenty of sunshine, we’re expecting temperatures to warm into the 30s and 40s, with the potential for some 50s south. Temperatures cool down on a breezy Tuesday, with highs only reaching into the 20s and 30s under a few more clouds with the chance of a few morning showers. We stay under a mix of sun and clouds for Wednesday, with highs rebounding into the 30s and 40s.

THURSDAY - FRIDAY: Partly cloudy skies continue as our relatively quiet pattern continues. Highs remain mild Thursday afternoon, warming into the 30s and 40s, with the potential of some 50s south. We then look to cool down on Friday along with the chance of some light snow. Highs Friday only move into the 20s and 30s, which is slightly below or near average for this time of year.

SATURDAY: Temperatures dip a few more degrees on Saturday with 20s expected in the afternoon along with more clouds than sunshine.

FARGO AREA 7-DAY PLANNER:

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy. PM rain, some mix/flakes. Low: 20. High: 35.

MONDAY: Sun and clouds. Mild. Breezy. Low: 28. High: 45.

TUESDAY: Sun and clouds. A few mixed showers possible. Low: 24. High: 36.

WEDNESDAY: Sun and clouds. Low: 23. High: 44.

THURSDAY: Sun and clouds. Low: 30. High: 42.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Chance of light snow. Low: 25. High: 33.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy and cooler. Low: 20. High: 28.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.