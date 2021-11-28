Advertisement

Santa brings holiday cheer to the Fargo-Moorhead area

Santa is at the West Acres mall bringing holiday cheer to the Fargo-Moorhead area.
Santa is at the West Acres mall bringing holiday cheer to the Fargo-Moorhead area.(Aaron Walling/KVLY)
By Aaron Walling
Published: Nov. 27, 2021 at 6:50 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - For generations, families have come to malls to see Santa Claus. At West Acres, jolly old St. Nick was there to greet, which means a lot to him.

“It’s just great. It makes me feel like Santa again.” said Mr. Claus.

Last year, West Acres was able to have Santa at the mall, but it was a much more scaled back version because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Santa shared with us what his favorite part of the day is at the mall when he sees the kids.

“Warms my heart, it just warms my heart. You know what I like even better? Is when they’re standing a little ways away and they come running over to give me a hug, I just love that. And I love the whole thing. It’s just great.” said Kris Kringle.

Randy Long, who owns ‘Santa Magic’, helps put together the family experience, with photography and the atmosphere. With last year being impacted heavily by COVID, Long says it is special to see everyone together again.

“Seeing families smile, and getting back together. That means everything, especially after last year.” said Long.

Valley News Live’s Aaron Walling had to ask Santa for something off his Christmas list, asking for a Super Bowl victory for his favorite NFL team.

“They have a team in Cleveland?” said Santa. “Well, I’ll see what I can do.”

