People are getting ready for Christmas by picking out their trees

THOMPSON, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Christmas is less than a month away, and people are getting ready to celebrate.

“A good size, you don’t want a small one,” says Porter Martin.

“It has to be big,” says Martin’s sister Brenna.

At Ring Family Farms in Thompson, people came out to carry on their family traditions or start a new one.

“When our boys were young, we always went and cut down our own tree. It was the tradition of getting up and going out and finding the perfect tree and bringing it home and doing it as a family,” says Mr. and Mrs. Claus.

Some say the real trees get them in the holiday spirit.

“It’s nice just sitting by a real Christmas tree, the smell of it, you can sit down to have hot cocoa, it just makes you feel really warm inside. It has the best Christmas feeling,” says Katelyn Ring.

“Overall, the joy of having a real tree versus a fake one that you throw in a box every year. You tend not to care about it as much. It gives kids the experience,” says the Sherwood family.

Ring Family Farms has been selling trees for the last four years and opened for this year on Thursday.

So far, the trees have been selling fast.

“We would go cut our own tree down as a family, and the place we went to ran out of trees and were done. We always wanted to start one so we said hey let’s find a farm and start our own Christmas tree farm,” says the Ring family.

If you are looking to switch over to a real tree, there are some things you should know.

“When the tree is originally cut down, it puts a sap plugin there so water can’t come up. So make sure you take an inch, an inch and a half, get it in water, have water in it for the first 2 weeks. Don’t let it go dry. Make sure there’s water in it,” says the Ring family.

If you don’t water it, you might not still have a tree by Christmas.

When the holiday is over, it’s recommended you take your tree to a disposal site or you could use it for firewood.

