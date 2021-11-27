Singla car crash leaves one dead in Becker County

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A single car crash in Becker County has left one man dead according to a report from the Minnesota State Patrol. The incident took place on Hwy 34 at Old Mill Rd.

According to MSP, the 39-year-old driver drove into the ditch where the car vaulted and rolled.

The Carsonville Fire Dept. and the Becker County Sheriff’s Office responded to the crash as well.

