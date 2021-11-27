Advertisement

Singla car crash leaves one dead in Becker County

Stock Cop Lights
Stock Cop Lights
By Aaron Walling
Published: Nov. 27, 2021 at 2:20 PM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A single car crash in Becker County has left one man dead according to a report from the Minnesota State Patrol. The incident took place on Hwy 34 at Old Mill Rd.

According to MSP, the 39-year-old driver drove into the ditch where the car vaulted and rolled.

The Carsonville Fire Dept. and the Becker County Sheriff’s Office responded to the crash as well.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deadly crash graphic
Two young women die in central MN crash
Beau Lofgren hugs his son Jonathan
Hawley Elementary School teacher grateful to be alive after tragic field trip accident
Red and blue lights
Another school shooting threat called in to Valley News Live’s Whistleblower Hotline
Christopher Endicott
Former school principal found dead in jail cell
A COVID-19 variant discovered in South Africa has scientists concerned.
EXPLAINER: What is this new COVID variant in South Africa?

Latest News

A Maryland man thanks the doctor who saved his life after he was shot 25 years ago. (Source:...
Shooting victim reunites with rescuer 25 years later
Homeward
Local animal shelter urges people not to give pets as gifts this holiday season
10:00PM Weather - November 26
10:00PM Weather - November 26
10:00PM News November 26 - Part 2
10:00PM News November 26 - Part 2