NDSU’s Entz Named Valley Football Coach of the Year

FARGO, N.D. (NDSU Athletics) - North Dakota State’s Matt Entz was named the Bruce Craddock Coach of the Year in the Missouri Valley Football Conference on Wednesday, Nov. 24, by a vote of the league’s head coaches, media and sports information directors.

Entz, who won the award in 2019 as a first-year head coach, led the Bison to their second outright Missouri Valley Football Conference championship in three seasons with a 10-1 overall record and 7-1 in the conference. NDSU earned the No. 2 overall seed for the NCAA playoffs and will make its 12th consecutive postseason appearance.

After serving as NDSU’s defensive coordinator and linebackers coach for five years, Entz was elevated to head coach in 2019 and guided the Bison to a national championship and the first 16-0 season in college football since 1894. He was the 2019 AFCA FCS Coach of the Year.

Entz has a 33-4 record in three seasons at NDSU, including a 20-3 mark in conference games. He is one of 17 finalists for the Stats Perform FCS Eddie Robinson Award, which is presented annually to the FCS coach of the year and selected by a national panel of voters.

This is the sixth MVFC Coach of the Year award for NDSU in 14 years of conference play. Craig Bohl was a three-time winner from 2011 to 2013 and Chris Klieman won in 2017.

The MVFC all-conference, all-newcomer and all-academic teams will be announced next week.

