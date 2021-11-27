MSUM Men Top Warriors for 4th Straight Win

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Minnesota State University Moorhead men’s basketball team ran its winning streak to four with a 76-67 nonconference win over Winona State Friday night at Nemzek Fieldhouse in Moorhead, Minn.

MSUM is now 6-3 overall while Winona State fell to 3-2.

Three Dragons scored in double figures, led by sophomore forward Dane Zimmer with 18 points on 8-of-9 shooting. Junior forward Jaden Stanley-Williams and freshman guard Jacob Beeninga each chipped in with 14 points.

Stanley-Williams led with six rebounds while junior guard Gavin Baumgartner had five assists. Zimmer finished with two blocks as well.

MSUM shot just 34.4 percent in the first half but warmed up in the second half, shooting 61.5 percent (16-of-26), including 63.6 percent (7-of-11) from three.

The Dragons trailed by as many as 11 in the first half and were down 42-33 just three minutes into the second half. After a three-pointer by Nick Klug, MSUM was down 54-48 but went on a 10-0 run to surge into a 58-54 lead. Baumgartner and Beeninga each hit threes during that stretch.

The MSUM defense was the catalyst. After trailing 54-48 with just over 10 minutes left, the Dragons held the Warriors to just three points over the next seven minutes as they moved into a 68-57 lead. Stanley-Williams hit a three-pointer with 2:35 left to make it 71-59, which was the Dragons’ largest lead.

Senior forward Gatdoar Kueth added nine points for MSUM.

MSUM hosts Sioux Falls at 3 p.m. on Saturday for another nonconference game. That game will be preceded by UMary facing Winona State at 1 p.m.

