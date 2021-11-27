Local animal shelter urges people not to give pets as gifts this holiday season

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The holiday season is in full swing.

Today is Black Friday-- and that likely means you’ve got gift giving on your mind.

Well, Homeward Animal Shelter is advising against one kind of gift.

Even though a puppy or kitten looks cute under the Christmas tree, that doesn’t mean they’ll make a good holiday gift.

“It’s just something that somebody who is going to be the pet owner needs to make that decision,” says Homeward Animal Shelter’s Marketing Director Heather Klefstad.

Homeward Shelter says people need to pick the right pet for their lifestyle

“With a pet comes vet bills, paying for food, and just being there to take care of the animal. So, it’s a big responsibility that someone definitely has to be ready for,” says Klefstad.

If someone isn’t ready for a pet, they might give it away right after the get it, and shelters in the area are already full.

“We do after the holidays see a little bit of an influx coming in. People just aren’t ready to have those animals or they made rash decisions,” says Klefstad.

If you’re thinking about getting a pet to teach your kids about responsibility, there are still some things you need to consider.

“But remember you are the adult and are ultimately in charge of that animal. At the end of the day you are the one who needs to know you will be taking care of this animal in the long run,” says Klefstad.

There are other ways you can gift a pet without putting too much pressure on the future owner.

“If you know somebody who’s interested in adopting and you want to tell them you will pay their adoption fee when they are ready and when they find the animal that works for them, that is a great idea,” says Klefstad.

If you’re still set on getting a pet, remember to adopt, not shop.

