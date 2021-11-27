Advertisement

At least 1 injured in shooting at mall in Tacoma, Washington

Authorities say shots were fired near a food court at a shopping mall in Tacoma, Washington.
Authorities say shots were fired near a food court at a shopping mall in Tacoma, Washington.(Source: Gray News)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 26, 2021 at 10:33 PM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TACOMA, Wash. (AP) — Authorities say shots were fired near a food court at a shopping mall in Tacoma, Washington.

Pierce County Sheriff’s Sgt. Darren Moss said at least one person was struck and injured at the Tacoma Mall.

The News Tribune reports people called 911 just after 7 p.m. Friday to say multiple shots were fired.

Hundreds of shoppers sheltered in place or hid inside stores, which immediately went into lockdown.

More than 60 law enforcement officers from Tacoma, Pierce County, Lakewood, Puyallup and the Washington State Patrol are on scene.

The Tacoma Mall is the city’s largest shopping mall, with more than 100 stores.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Christopher Endicott
Former school principal found dead in jail cell
Red and blue lights
Another school shooting threat called in to Valley News Live’s Whistleblower Hotline
Deadly crash graphic
Two young women die in central MN crash
Beau Lofgren hugs his son Jonathan
Hawley Elementary School teacher grateful to be alive after tragic field trip accident
Doctor
North Dakota medical board disciplines 11 doctors this year

Latest News

Homeward
Local animal shelter urges people not to give pets as gifts this holiday season
10:00PM News November 26 - Part 2
10:00PM News November 26 - Part 2
10:00PM Weather - November 26
10:00PM Weather - November 26
10:00PM News November 26 - Part 1
10:00PM News November 26 - Part 1