Advertisement

Dragon Men Open NSIC Play with 75-65 Win Over Northern

MSUM
MSUM(KVLY)
By Devin Fry
Published: Nov. 27, 2021 at 12:35 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOORHEAD, Minn. (MSUM Athletics) - The Minnesota State University Moorhead men’s basketball team opened Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference play with a 75-65 home win over Northern State in action Tuesday night at Nemzek Fieldhouse.

The Dragons are now 5-3 overall and 1-0 in the NSIC while the Wolves fell to 4-3 overall and 0-1 in the league.

Sophomore forward Dane Zimmer had his third double-double of 2021-22 and his third in the last four games. He finished with 17 points and 12 rebounds.

Junior guard Lorenzo McGhee had 17 points on 7-of-9 shooting while junior guard Bryce Irsfeld had 11 points. Junior guard Gavin Baumgartner had four assists.

MSUM —which led the whole way and never trailed -- shot 61.7 percent (29-of-47) from the field while holding the Wolves to 35.9 percent (23-of-64) from the field.

MSUM opened on 23-6 run over the first 14-plus minutes as the defense held the Wolves to 3-of-19 shooting from the field to open the game. Irsfeld had six points during the opening run while McGhee had five.

The Wolves cut the lead to 32-24 at halftime. They climbed within 46-45 with 12:18 left but the Dragons responded with a crucial 9-0 run, which included a three from McGhee, to push the lead to 55-45.

The Wolves were within 69-63 in the final minute, but Baumgartner drained a three from the top of the key to push the lead back to nine and the Wolves got no closer.

MSUM will host a pair of nonconference games this weekend, starting with Winona State at 1 p.m. on Friday.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deadly crash graphic
Two young women die in central MN crash
Beau Lofgren hugs his son Jonathan
Hawley Elementary School teacher grateful to be alive after tragic field trip accident
Red and blue lights
Another school shooting threat called in to Valley News Live’s Whistleblower Hotline
Christopher Endicott
Former school principal found dead in jail cell
A COVID-19 variant discovered in South Africa has scientists concerned.
EXPLAINER: What is this new COVID variant in South Africa?

Latest News

UND hockey
No. 11 Minnesota defeats No. 6 North Dakota, 5-1
MSUM Men's Basketball
MSUM Men Top Warriors for 4th Straight Win
Matt Entz
NDSU’s Entz Named Valley Football Coach of the Year
Heaven Hamling
Big Second Quarter Propels NDSU Past Dickinson State, 95-42