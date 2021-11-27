Bison Grind Out Victory over Tarleton

FARGO, N.D. (NDSU Athletics) - Senior Rocky Kreuser drained a pair of free throws with 7.9 seconds remaining to give the North Dakota State men’s basketball team a 54-53 victory over Tarleton on Monday night inside the Scheels Center.

NDSU improved to 3-2 with the win, while Tarleton fell to 1-4.

Jarius Cook led the Bison with 17 points, pouring in 5-of-10 from three-point range. Kreuser finished with 12 points and eight rebounds, and Grant Nelson had 11 points, eight boards, and three blocks.

It was a defensive battle from start to finish, with NDSU shooting 37 percent and the Texans at 36 percent. The Bison connected on 12 three-pointers, including 7-for-17 from beyond the arc after halftime.

Tarleton built its lead up to 26-15 with 1:30 remaining in the first half, but Nelson closed the half with a personal 8-0 run to pull NDSU back in the game, including a buzzer-beating three from the left wing.

Kreuser hit a three to tie the game at 40-40 with 8:41 remaining, and Andrew Kallman scored a driving bucket to put NDSU on top at 43-42.

With NDSU leading 52-51 and just under two minutes left, Tarleton’s Javontae Hopkins drew a foul and hit two free throws to put the Texans up 53-52. After an empty possession for NDSU, Nelson blocked a Tarleton three-point attempt to keep the Bison alive.

Kreuser drove from the right wing and was fouled with 7.9 seconds on the clock, leading to his winning free throws.

NDSU sophomore Willie Guy made his first career start and finished with six points and four assists.

The Bison will host Idaho next on Saturday, Nov. 27, at 7 p.m.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.