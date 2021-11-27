Big Second Quarter Propels NDSU Past Dickinson State, 95-42

FARGO, N.D. (NDSU Athletics) - Six Bison reached double digits in the scoring column as NDSU cruised past Dickinson State, 95-42, on Tuesday night at Scheels Center.

After trailing, 18-16, at the end the first quarter, NDSU (2-3) came alive constructing a 10-0 run to open up a 29-22 edge following a layup from Abby Schulte with 7:25 on the clock. The Bison went on to outscore the Blue Hawks (0-9), 34-8, in the frame and led at the break, 50-26.

NDSU came out of halftime and kept its foot on the gas with 15 unanswered points to extend its lead to 65-26, after Emily Behnke connected on a fast break layup. The Bison outscored the Blue Hawks in the third quarter, 27-5, and led after three quarters, 77-31. NDSU didn’t look back from there and went on to close out the final frame to secure its first home win of the season, 95-42.

The Bison tallied a season-high 95 points with six different players contributing double digits in scoring. It marked the most points NDSU has scored in a game since it netted 97 at Mayville State on Dec. 15, 2019. NDSU shot 50.8 percent (30-59) from the field and connected on a season-high nine three pointers.

Heaven Hamling paced the Bison with a game-high 22 points on 8-of-10 shooting from the field. Kylie Strop also registered career-highs in points (17), assists (6) and rebounds (5). Katie Hildebrandt contributed her first double digit scoring performance with 10 points, while Kadie Deaton chipped in a season-best 12 points and matched a career-high eight rebounds. Behnke also notched a career-best 10 points and Ryan Cobbins rounded out the top performers adding in 12 points of her own.

NDSU will continue non-conference play at Kansas State (5-1) on Monday, Nov. 29. Tip-off is set for 6:30 p.m. at Bramlage Coliseum.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.