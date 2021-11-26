Advertisement

Two young women die in central MN crash

Deadly crash graphic
Deadly crash graphic(VNL)
By Jordan Schroeer
Published: Nov. 26, 2021 at 5:17 AM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRAINERD, MINN. (Valley News Live) - Two young women are dead following a crash in central Minnesota.

The Minnesota State Patrol says on Thanksgiving, Thursday, Nov. 25 around 6:30 p.m. they were called to the crash along Hwy. 210.

The crash report says a car driven by a 19-year-old woman from Brainerd crossed the center line and hit a pickup. The 19-year-old and her passenger, a 21-year-old woman from Blackduck, MN were killed in the crash.

The driver and passenger in the other vehicle were hurt but are expected to be ok.

Authorities say at least one of the people who died was not wearing their seatbelt.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Christopher Endicott
Former school principal found dead in jail cell
Red and blue lights
Another school shooting threat called in to Valley News Live’s Whistleblower Hotline
Early Morning Crash
Teens injured in early morning crash
Beau Lofgren hugs his son Jonathan
Hawley Elementary School teacher grateful to be alive after tragic field trip accident
FILE - Minnesota Vikings defensive end Everson Griffen stands on the field during the second...
Vikings relieved Everson Griffen crisis ends ‘peacefully’

Latest News

10:00PM News Nov. 25- Part 2
10:00PM News Nov. 25- Part 2
10:00PM Weather Nov. 25
10:00PM Weather Nov. 25
10:00PM News Nov. 25- Part 1
10:00PM News Nov. 25- Part 1
10:00PM Sports Nov. 25
10:00PM Sports Nov. 25