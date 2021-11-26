Two young women die in central MN crash

BRAINERD, MINN. (Valley News Live) - Two young women are dead following a crash in central Minnesota.

The Minnesota State Patrol says on Thanksgiving, Thursday, Nov. 25 around 6:30 p.m. they were called to the crash along Hwy. 210.

The crash report says a car driven by a 19-year-old woman from Brainerd crossed the center line and hit a pickup. The 19-year-old and her passenger, a 21-year-old woman from Blackduck, MN were killed in the crash.

The driver and passenger in the other vehicle were hurt but are expected to be ok.

Authorities say at least one of the people who died was not wearing their seatbelt.

