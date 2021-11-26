Spotty Mixed Showers Today & Saturday

TODAY: Today will be milder for many, as temperatures rebound into the 27 to 38 degree range with increasing clouds and breezy south wind with a warm front moving in from the west. Flakes or mixed showers could once again be in the forecast as the warm front passes, especially north. This could bring some slippery roads on Friday in our northern neighborhoods.

SATURDAY - SUNDAY: Temperatures Saturday remain in the 30s and 40s with a mix of sunshine and clouds with windy conditions. A few snow or mixed showers can’t be ruled out for Saturday morning as a Clipper system moves through. Some slippery roads are possible north were any freezing rain or mixed showers occur. Elsewhere, up to 1/2 inch of snowfall will be possible in northern Minnesota. Ice accuulations will only be a trace, but it’s enough for slippery roads! Clouds then decrease Saturday afternoon and evening. Sunday looks mild again with temperatures in the 30s and 40s with a few more clouds.

MONDAY - WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy skies remain Monday with some breezy conditions. With plenty of sunshine, we’re expecting temperatures to warm into the 30s and 40s, with the potential for some 50s south. Temperatures cool down on a breezy Tuesday, with highs only reaching into the 20s and 30s under a few more clouds. We stay under a mix of sun and clouds for Wednesday, with highs rebounding into the 30s and 40s. A few light showers are possible Wednesday morning.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy skies continue as our relatively quiet pattern continues. Highs remain mild Thursday afternoon, warming into the 30s and 40s, with the potential of some 50s south.

FARGO AREA 7-DAY PLANNER:

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy with a south wind. Spotty showers possible. Low: 18. High: 38.

SATURDAY: A few showers possible, then decreasing clouds. Breezy. Low: 25. High: 39.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy. Low: 20. High: 35.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy and mild. Low: 28. High: 45.

TUESDAY: Sun and clouds. Windy. Low: 24. High: 36.

WEDNESDAY: Sun and clouds. Low: 23. High: 41.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy. Low: 30. High: 42.

