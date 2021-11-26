Advertisement

North Dakota medical board disciplines 11 doctors this year

Doctor
Doctor(WRDW)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 25, 2021 at 6:07 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) - The state Board of Medicine brought 11 formal disciplinary actions against North Dakota doctors this year.

The number includes three sanctions that resulted in physicians losing their license to practice in the state. Figures show the number of disciplinary actions in 2021 was two fewer than the previous year, but matched the annual tally in 2018 and 2019. Alcohol-related incidents typically make up the bulk of the board’s sanctions. Doctors in the state also were disciplined for such things as incompetence, unethical behavior, substandard care, and criminal offenses.

The group reviews up to 120 cases against doctors annually.

