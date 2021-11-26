Local businesswoman challenging other small shops to give back

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Just three months into opening their doors, Namaste Chai is asking other small businesses to step up to the plate and give back to the community along with them.

Owner, Rani Singh says Saturday, Nov. 27 marks her shop’s first of 10 days of their ‘Customer Appreciation Giving Back Event.’

“We care about you and we care about this community,” Singh said.

It goes like this: Each day Singh will pick one of her chai customers at random and ask which local charity means the most to them. Then, Namaste Chai will donate $50 toward that cause.

“Dad and I are firm believers in giving back. If someone can see us doing something, and it’s almost like a week’s worth of income that we’re giving away, but if we can encourage someone else to do it, everyone will be better off,” she said.

Singh says there are no limitations to which charities can be chosen. She says says in a test run of the program just today a customer chose the Red River Women’s Clinic to receive the $50. Singh says, while she knows it’s a controversial cause, it’s important for businesses to remember there’s power in differences and that everyone deserves to be taken care of.

“We have to respect everyone’s opinion. Not everyone is going to agree with what we agree with, not everyone’s going to support the same charity we agree with. And especially in this day and time, we need to realize our difference do make us beautiful,” Singh said.

Singh says their 10 days of giving will end Dec. 6, but says she’s already planning to do this again next year.

You can find Namaste Chai in front of Hurley’s Religious Goods on University Dr. S., Monday through Wednesday 7 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., as well as Thursday 7 a.m. to 10 a.m. Singh’s truck then moves in front of Beds By Design on 45th St. S., and 13th Ave. S., on Fridays from 8 a.m. until 3 p.m., Saturdays from 9-3 and Sundays from 10 to 3 p.m.

Singh says her chai truck will be closed for the winter in January and February, but hope to open back up in March, as long as Mother Nature cooperates.

You can also find Singh’s business on Facebook by clicking here.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.