Vikings relieved Everson Griffen crisis ends ‘peacefully’

FILE - Minnesota Vikings defensive end Everson Griffen stands on the field during the second...
FILE - Minnesota Vikings defensive end Everson Griffen stands on the field during the second half of an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions, Oct. 10, 2021, in Minneapolis. The Vikings had psychologists at Griffen's home on Wednesday, Nov. 24, 2021 to work with police on guiding him through another alarming mental health situation, with the 12th-year player refusing to come out of his house.(AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn, file)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 25, 2021 at 5:05 AM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
EAGAN, Minn. (AP) - The Minnesota Vikings say defensive end Everson Griffen has emerged from his home without incident and is receiving care for his mental health.

Griffen called 911 early Wednesday, Nov. 24 out of fear of an intruder after a worrisome series of social media posts. He said people were trying to kill him.

Police determined there was no intruder.

Griffen spent most of the day refusing to come out of his house before the team announced the peaceful resolution.

Griffen took a leave from the team in 2018 for mental health treatment.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.

