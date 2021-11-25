Advertisement

Teens injured in early morning crash

Early Morning Crash
Early Morning Crash(None)
By Anna Johnson
Published: Nov. 25, 2021 at 1:37 PM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DEVIL’S LAKE, N.D. (Valley News Live) - An early morning crash sent three teens to the hospital. According to Highway Patrol, at 4:20am, a 2019 Toyota Rav4 was travelling north on highway 57, south of Devil’s Lake, when the driver lost control. The vehicle entered the ditch and flipped, resting upside down in a few inches of water. All three teens were able to make it out of the vehicle but they were taken to the hospital.

The 16-year-old driver (name not released) suffered serious injuries; they were charged with driving under the influence. A 13-year-old passenger (name not released) received minor injuries. An 18-year-old passenger, identified as Kelen McKay of Minnetonka, MN was treated for serious injuries.

The police report says that none of the teens were wearing seatbelts. The crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mendoza file mug
Manhunt over for man accused of killing two teens in head-on crash
Christopher Endicott
Former school principal found dead in jail cell
Greg McMichael, Travis McMichael and William “Roddie” Bryan await verdict on charges related to...
All 3 men charged in Ahmaud Arbery’s death convicted of murder
Rachel Cooper mugshot
UPDATE: Fargo caregiver accused of deadly assault on patient going to trial
Police lights
Polk County man charged after beating dad with walker, documents allege

Latest News

Red and blue lights
Another school shooting threat submitted to Valley News Live’s Whistleblower Hotline
Charles Doty Jr.
‘I was shocked it was over a $6 pizza’: Man pulls gun on pizza place employees over wait time
Holiday Deals
Ready to start your Black Friday shopping?
High school shop students build tiny homes to help foster kids have a place of their own....
High school students build tiny homes for foster kids