Teens injured in early morning crash

DEVIL’S LAKE, N.D. (Valley News Live) - An early morning crash sent three teens to the hospital. According to Highway Patrol, at 4:20am, a 2019 Toyota Rav4 was travelling north on highway 57, south of Devil’s Lake, when the driver lost control. The vehicle entered the ditch and flipped, resting upside down in a few inches of water. All three teens were able to make it out of the vehicle but they were taken to the hospital.

The 16-year-old driver (name not released) suffered serious injuries; they were charged with driving under the influence. A 13-year-old passenger (name not released) received minor injuries. An 18-year-old passenger, identified as Kelen McKay of Minnetonka, MN was treated for serious injuries.

The police report says that none of the teens were wearing seatbelts. The crash remains under investigation.

