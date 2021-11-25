Staying safe while decorating for the holidays

MOORHEAD, M.N. (Valley News Live) - As fun as holiday lights are to see, they can be dangerous to put up.

“Christmas lights, you know, the biggest thing is hanging them up. Putting them up, falling from a ladder is a big safety concern. Just making sure that you’re working at the appropriate height at your ladder is a big thing. Getting an extra set of hands to hold that ladder steady if it’s not set up on level ground,” says Moorhead Fire Department’s Gerald Loher.

Moorhead Fire says if you’re using extension cords inside or outside, use the right one.

“Having covers on your outdoor outlets is a good idea to keep from shorting. If you have cords that are running along the ground, try to elevate those so you’re keeping them from getting wet because obviously water and electricity don’t mix very well,” says Loher.

If you’re decking the halls inside, make sure to spread out your electric decor.

“Overloading circuits, trying to piggyback too many of those lights on top of another. There could be shorting issues,” says Loher.

Candles are also a popular decoration, but they’re an obvious fire hazard.

“If you’re going to leave the room or leave your house, make sure you blow out that candle,” says Loher.

And if you’re roasting chestnuts over an open fire...

“With fireplaces, having that guard in place to keep those embers from the wood when it’s not quite as dry and it’s wet it’ll pop and sizzle and some of those embers could come flying out,” says Loher.

Before hanging up your decor, look for any damaged or bare wires to prevent a fire or shock.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.