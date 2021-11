Ready to start your Black Friday shopping?

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - This list includes “Black Friday” sales hours for all stores -- whether sales start on Thanksgiving or the day after.

This list is mostly compiled with times from by Jones-Dengler Marketing’s BestBlackFriday.com.

West Acres Mall - Closed on Thanksgiving. All stores open at 7am on Black Friday

American Eagle Outfitters - Follows mall hours

Ashley Homestore - Closed on Thanksgiving. Black Friday 8 AM to 10 PM

AT&T - Company-owned stores closed on Thanksgiving

Barnes & Noble - Closed on Thanksgiving. Black Friday 8 AM to 10 PM

Bath & Body Works - Follows mall hours

Bed, Bath & Beyond - Closed on Thanksgiving. Opens Black Friday at 6 AM

Best Buy - Closed on Thanksgiving. Opens Black Friday at 5 AM

Burlington - Closed on Thanksgiving. Opens Black Friday at 7 AM

Claire’s - Follows mall hours

Costco - Closed on Thanksgiving. Open Black Friday 9 AM until normal closing time

CVS - Regular store hours Thanksgiving and Black Friday

Dollar General - Thanksgiving 7 AM to 10 PM. Black Friday normal hours

DSW Shoes - Closed on Thanksgiving. Opens Black Friday at 8 AM

Dunham’s Sports - Open Thanksgiving 3 PM (doorbusters end at 3 PM Black Friday)

Family Dollar - Open regular hours Thanksgiving and Black Friday

Fleet Farm - Closed on Thanksgiving. Opens Black Friday at 6 AM

GameStop - Thanksgiving 3 PM to 10 PM. Black Friday 7 AM to 11 PM

Hallmark - Closed on Thanksgiving

Harbor Freight Tools - Closed on Thanksgiving. Opens Black Friday 7 AM to 9 PM

Hobby Lobby - Closed on Thanksgiving. Opens Black Friday 8 AM to 9 PM

Home Depot - Closed on Thanksgiving. Opens Black Friday at 6 AM

HomeGoods - Closed on Thanksgiving. Opens Black Friday at 7 AM

JCPenney - Closed on Thanksgiving. Opens Black Friday at 5 AM

Kay Jewelers - Closed on Thanksgiving

Kohl’s - Closed on Thanksgiving. Opens Black Friday at 5 AM

Lowe’s - Closed on Thanksgiving. Black Friday 6 AM to 10 PM

Macy’s - Closed on Thanksgiving. Opens Black Friday 6 AM

Marshalls - Closed on Thanksgiving. Opens Black Friday 7 AM

Mattress Firm - Closed on Thanksgiving. Opens Black Friday 8 AM to 8 PM (select stores open until 9 PM)

Maurices - Closed on Thanksgiving

Menards - Closed on Thanksgiving. Opens Black Friday at 6 AM

Northern Tool - Closed on Thanksgiving. Opens Black Friday 6 AM to 9 PM

Office Depot & OfficeMax - Closed on Thanksgiving. Opens Black Friday 8 AM to 9 PM

Old Navy - Closed on Thanksgiving. Opens Black Friday at 5 AM

Petco - Closed on Thanksgiving. Opens Black Friday at 8 AM

PetSmart - Closed on Thanksgiving. Opens Black Friday 7 AM to 9 PM

Sam’s Club - Closed on Thanksgiving. Opens Black Friday 7 AM

Scheels - Closed on Thanksgiving. Opens Black Friday 7 AM

Sephora - Closed on Thanksgiving. Black Friday check mall hours

Sleep Number - Closed on Thanksgiving

Sprint - Company-owned stores closed on Thanksgiving, open Black Friday 8 AM to 9 PM; hours of independent, authorized retailers may vary

Staples - Closed on Thanksgiving. Opens Black Friday at 7 AM

Talbots - Closed on Thanksgiving

Target - Closed on Thanksgiving. Opens Black Friday at 7 AM

True Value - Hours vary by store

Ulta Beauty - Closed on Thanksgiving. Opens Black Friday at 6 AM

Walgreens - Regular store hours Thanksgiving and Black Friday

Walmart - Opens Thanksgiving Day

White House Black Market - Closed on Thanksgiving

Zales Jewelers - Closed on Thanksgiving

