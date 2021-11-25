Advertisement

Grandma and man she accidentally invited to Thanksgiving reflect on their 6-year tradition

Six years ago, Wanda Dench started a tradition when she accidentally text Jamal Hinton,...
Six years ago, Wanda Dench started a tradition when she accidentally text Jamal Hinton, believing it was her grandson's number, and invited him to Thanksgiving. (Source: KPHO/KTVK via CNN Newsource)
By Arizona Family News Staff
Published: Nov. 25, 2021 at 2:41 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MESA, Ariz. (KPHO/KTVK) - It was a text that changed their lives and turned into a Thanksgiving tradition going six years strong.

By now the world knows the story of how Wanda Dench accidentally texted Jamal Hinton in 2016 for Thanksgiving dinner thinking she had texted her grandson.

Even after Hinton told her he wasn’t her real grandson, Dench invited him anyway.

That year they got together for the holiday, thinking it would be a onetime thing.

Now they count their blessings that it wasn’t.

“It feels really good inside to know that I bring people joy,” Jamal Hinton said.

When asked what it is about their story that draws people in, Dench replies that it is because it’s a feel-good story.

“There’s a lot, but people want a feel-good story,” she said.

The two have celebrated more than just Thanksgiving together, including Christmases, birthdays, and exciting new opportunities that have come their way.

“All of this kind of helped me figure out what I wanted to do in life,” Hinton said, adding that he is now pursuing an acting career.

Dench and Hinton have also experienced loss together too when Dench’s husband passed away from COVID-19 last year, their first year spending Thanksgiving without him.

Dench credits social media for helping her through it.

“I get so many people giving condolences and they’re so genuine and so uplifting,” she said.

This story almost never happened had Dench not responded when Hinton jokingly said he’d come over for a Thanksgiving plate that first year.

Yet the tradition built on a unique friendship continues in 2021.

“If I had never then I would have missed out on a wonderful relationship,” Dench said. “I’ve changed my view so much on the younger generation, and now that I’ve reflected back on all these years, I didn’t change their life, they changed mine.”

Copyright 2021 KPHO/KTVK via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Christopher Endicott
Former school principal found dead in jail cell
Mendoza file mug
Manhunt over for man accused of killing two teens in head-on crash
Greg McMichael, Travis McMichael and William “Roddie” Bryan await verdict on charges related to...
All 3 men charged in Ahmaud Arbery’s death convicted of murder
Rachel Cooper mugshot
UPDATE: Fargo caregiver accused of deadly assault on patient going to trial
Police lights
Polk County man charged after beating dad with walker, documents allege

Latest News

Jocelyn Ragusin hugs her mother, who arrived at Denver International Airport from Rapid City,...
Families struggle with how to hold 2nd pandemic Thanksgiving
President Joe Biden speaks with members of the coast guard as he visits the United States Coast...
Biden wishes Americans happy, closer-to-normal Thanksgiving
Red and blue lights
Another school shooting threat called in to Valley News Live’s Whistleblower Hotline
Americans celebrate Thanksgiving Day across the country.
Thanksgiving Day across the U.S.